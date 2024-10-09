LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Football: Three Rebels to Know in Week 7
All eyes will be on the Top-15 matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels heading to Baton Rouge for an SEC showdown against No. 13 LSU.
It'll be another Brian Kelly and Lane Kiffin battle with the pair of savvy head coaches looking to duel it out in a prime time clash on ABC.
Ole Miss has proven to have one of the most explosive offenses in America through the first half of the season led by signal-caller Jaxson Dart.
The electrifying playmaker has showcased his game in 2024 with an opportunity to make a statement in Death Valley.
Who else will LSU keep tabs on this weekend?
Jaxson Dart: Quarterback
Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference through the first six weeks of the season.
He leads the SEC in completion percentage, passing yards and yards per game on his way to leading the Rebels to a 5-1 record heading into Saturday night.
Dart shown significant rapport with wideout Tre Harris with the two becoming one of the top duos in America through the first few weeks of the season.
For LSU, it'll be about slowing down the electrifying quarterback who's already tossed for 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns with a whopping 73.4% completion percentage.
Dart is a player who can role out and extend plays with his legs, which makes the linebacker play on Saturday that much more important.
When circling three players to watch, the veteran signal-caller is the top name to mention given his extendability, IQ with the football and experience in big-time games.
Tre Harris: Wide Receiver
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has played an integral role in the success of the Rebels' offense through the first six weeks of the season while leading the FBS in receiving yards.
The Louisiana native is up to 885 yards on the season which ranks him No. 1 in college football, but now his status is up in the air for Saturday night against No. 13 LSU.
Harris exited the Week 6 showdown against South Carolina with an ankle injury after tallying three receptions for 81 yards
“We don’t really get into much detail on that. He didn’t finish the first half and wasn’t close to going back in the second half," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "He certainly wouldn’t be playing today, so we have to get the other guys ready and we have to perform better than we did in the second half when we scored three points – now, we only threw one pass in the fourth quarter. That makes us move people in different spots when he’s out, so we’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him.”
It's clear the LSU secondary has been a thorn in the defense's side this season with the Rebels looking to exploit the area in Week 7.
For Lane Kiffin's group, he understands the challenge that lies ahead and the level of game planning that must be done heading into the prime time SEC clash.
“It’s a big week for us preparing to play a talented and well coached team in a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. “Our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week’s road game. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt good about two of the three phases on Saturday and our goal is to play a complete game this week.”
Harris will be a player to keep tabs on in Week 7 with the assumption he suits up on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Trey Amos: Cornerback
Louisiana native Trey Amos will be a player to keep eyes on in Week 7 with the experienced defensive back looking to make plays in front of his home state.
For Amos, he's quickly become the Rebels' most reliable cornerback after coming in at No. 3 on the team in total tackles, but his ability to play the ball in the air has been an X-factor.
Amos has logged a pair of interceptions on the season already with six pass breakups through just six games in 2024.
It's clear LSU will look to utilize the passing attack in Week 7, and with Amos likely covering Kyren Lacy, all eyes will be on the pair of homegrown talent.
