National Analyst Logs Prediction for LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will hop on a flight and travel up to Nashville in Week 8 for a Top-20 SEC matchup against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals enter the matchup with an opportunity to carry the program's momentum from Week 7 after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium.
After a difficult stretch on offense across the last few weeks, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. appear to be rounding the corner with last Saturday's balanced attack providing intrigue.
"I'd rather be a team that starts to heat up late than heats up early on, and I'm really excited to see those guys really continuing to mesh now and growing," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said.
"I think we're going in the right direction, which is what matters. And so hopefully by the time it gets to crunch time, we're ready to go."
Now, it's about getting to work once again in Week 8 at Vanderbilt with an opportunity to reach 6-1 on the season and remain in the College Football Playoff conversation.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Josh Pate's Pick: The Commodores Escape
“I have as little a feel on this game as any game out there. I walked out onto the set tonight and I was going to pick LSU to win. The more I think about Vandy’s season and how it could go versus how it’s gone so far, it’s a little bit of a crossroads moment.
"It’s a crossroads moment for both of them. … I need to see it one more time from LSU on the road before I’m ready to fully believe. Boy, I’m on the fence about this. We already made the graphic for LSU. I’ll go Vandy. I’ll take Vanderbilt to win. I’ll take Vandy to win and cover, I guess.”
