National Analyst Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Matchup
No. 4 LSU will hit the road to Oxford on Friday for the program's Week 5 SEC clash against Lane Kifin and the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After critical victories over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Southeastern Louisiana Lions to open the season, the Bayou Bengals are 4-0 for the first time since 2019.
Fast forward to Week 5 and the competition-level will once again rise for Brian Kelly and Co. with the Tigers facing off against a fiery Ole Miss squad on the road.
In a matchup that always delivers firepower offense, the LSU Tigers will bring in a redesigned defense looking to slow down Kiffin and the Rebels at home.
“You feel better about those games because you’re taking a defense that you know can stand up against the environment,” Kelly said. “Going on the road, we’re a much more cohesive group.
"The roster’s better. The players are better. Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but you know we were a little short in some areas. So we bring a defense with us now.”
Heading into Week 5, the LSU Tigers will enter the matchup as underdogs with both Vegas and national analysts selecting the Ole Miss Rebels to come away with the win.
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
The SP+ Prediction: Tigers Fall on the Road
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.
David Pollack's Pick: Rebels Roll in Oxford
“I think that defense plays better at home. Like, that’s a proven fact. You play better at home,” Pollack said on his show, See Ball Get Ball.
“The crowd noise helps. Nussmeier is really good, man. Like, really good. But what I’ve seen from him so far doesn’t tell me that they’re going to go light up the scoreboard. It tells me they’re going to make mistakes. It tells me they’re going to dink and dunk.
“I think, with (Ole Miss QB) Trinidad (Chambliss), the run game and the tempo, man, I lean Ole Miss. And I think it’s 27-24. I think Ole Miss kind of wears them out, wears that good defense out, puts up enough points.
"Hotty Toddy and the Sip (are) one of the best atmospheres, the Grove, in all of college football. Trinidad, the unsung hero of college football, puts up great numbers and comes up with a clutch win for Hotty Toddy.”
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference showdown between a pair of unbeaten programs.
