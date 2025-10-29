LSU Country

Nick Saban Believes LSU Football, Florida Gators May Not Be Fits for Lane Kiffin

Saban provided his thoughts on the current landscape of college football, how it could impact Kiffin's decision.

Zack Nagy

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin on the sidelines in the second quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin on the sidelines in the second quarter of the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The LSU Tigers are set to navigate a national coaching search this fall following the decision to fire Brian Kelly on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the season.

After compiling a 34-14 record during his time in Baton Rouge, Kelly is out as the decision-maker with the LSU administration set to conduct a search over the next few weeks.

The potential candidate list seemingly grows by the day with Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin the top target, according to multiple reports.

But Kiffin will also be pursued by other top programs - namely the Florida Gators - as he makes a decision on his future.

No. 7 Ole Miss is in the midst of a 7-1 start to the 2025 season with the program on the verge of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Nick Saban: LSU Tigers Football.
Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the start of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

As the college football landscape changes, there are more and more programs becoming competitive each season with the Rebels emerging as a story this fall.

College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on Kiffin and what will be a difficult decision across the next few weeks: Will he leave Ole Miss or bolt for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators gig?

“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now," Saban told On3 Sports. "Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint.

"Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win? Because a lot of people don’t believe in this s—," Saban added.

It's the new way of the NCAA. The programs that are willing to invest in the roster each year will likely have a better success rate where Kiffin has seen success in Oxford across his time with Ole Miss.

LSU Tigers Football: Frank Wilson.
Courtesy of LSU Football.

For Saban, he understands the reality of today's game where athletes are looking at the increments of money they can receive.

“That’s changed dramatically, the whole question of what constitutes the best job,” Saban told On3. “What used to make a job great was facilities, fan support, good academic support, recruiting base and being able to create value for the players.

"Now that has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster. That is the most important thing by far.”

Kiffin remains a hot commodity in this year's coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators pursuing, but the Ole Miss program's success could keep him in the Magnolia State.

More LSU News:

Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing

Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett

ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football