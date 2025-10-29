Nick Saban Believes LSU Football, Florida Gators May Not Be Fits for Lane Kiffin
The LSU Tigers are set to navigate a national coaching search this fall following the decision to fire Brian Kelly on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the season.
After compiling a 34-14 record during his time in Baton Rouge, Kelly is out as the decision-maker with the LSU administration set to conduct a search over the next few weeks.
The potential candidate list seemingly grows by the day with Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller Lane Kiffin the top target, according to multiple reports.
But Kiffin will also be pursued by other top programs - namely the Florida Gators - as he makes a decision on his future.
No. 7 Ole Miss is in the midst of a 7-1 start to the 2025 season with the program on the verge of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.
As the college football landscape changes, there are more and more programs becoming competitive each season with the Rebels emerging as a story this fall.
College football icon Nick Saban weighed in on Kiffin and what will be a difficult decision across the next few weeks: Will he leave Ole Miss or bolt for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators gig?
“Jobs that weren’t great jobs before are now," Saban told On3 Sports. "Lane is the first name up for Florida and the first name up for LSU, but I think you can have a long debate on whether either one of those jobs is actually better than the job he has now because he has some guys over there at Ole Miss that give him pretty much whatever he wants from a roster standpoint.
"Maybe you’ve got alumni who are passionate about football, but are they willing to invest what you have to invest now to win? Because a lot of people don’t believe in this s—," Saban added.
It's the new way of the NCAA. The programs that are willing to invest in the roster each year will likely have a better success rate where Kiffin has seen success in Oxford across his time with Ole Miss.
For Saban, he understands the reality of today's game where athletes are looking at the increments of money they can receive.
“That’s changed dramatically, the whole question of what constitutes the best job,” Saban told On3. “What used to make a job great was facilities, fan support, good academic support, recruiting base and being able to create value for the players.
"Now that has been minimized to how much money do you have to spend on building a roster. That is the most important thing by far.”
Kiffin remains a hot commodity in this year's coaching carousel with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators pursuing, but the Ole Miss program's success could keep him in the Magnolia State.
