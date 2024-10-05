No. 1 Player in America, LSU Tigers Target Jahkeem Stewart Reclassifies to 2025 Class
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart ranks as the No. 1 player in America with the LSU Tigers ramping up their push for the in-state star.
Now, the push will intensify after Stewart revealed he will bypass his senior campaign and reclassify from the 2026 cycle to the 2025 cycle. On3 Sports first reported the news.
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound junior is a "must get" on the recruiting trail with Brian Kelly and Co. keeping their foot on the gas for the prized prospect.
Stewart has made his way to one game day this year, but now with news breaking of his reclassification, he will look to take an official visit to LSU sooner rather than later.
The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are two heavy-hitters in Stewart's recruitment with the pair of programs getting him on campus several times over the last few months.
Along with LSU and USC, Ohio State is firmly in the mix as well with the "Who's Who" of college football getting in on the action.
Stewart recently transferred from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans (La.) to Edna Karr High where the Bayou Bengals have certainly dipped their toes in over the years.
From Leonard Fournette to Tyrann Mathieu, there have been several LSU greats that have come from the impressive Catholic League high school [St. Augustine].
But the connection between LSU and Edna Karr is also one that benefits the Tigers with recruiting guru Frank Wilson as plugged in as it gets within the program.
The No. 1 overall player in the country, Stewart is a physical specimen of a defensive lineman who has programs across America salivating at his ceiling.
With a myriad of programs in his ear, LSU defensive lineman Bo Davis and the Tigers have made sure to get in on the action as well.
On3 Sports' Take: "Jahkeem Stewart doesn't shy away from his nickname one bit. In fact, Stewart embraces being called 'Thanos.' And just like the Avenger's archenemy, Stewart destroys everything in front of him. “If you get in front of me, you’re going to get dominated,” Stewart told WVUE. His coach Nick Foster agrees. “I mean just going against opponents, to see that kid step off the bus at 6-6 290, that’s intimidating,” Foster said. “But also, when the athleticism and the play match up with the eye test, it all goes together. It just creates a terror.”
Now, he's made the move with the LSU Tigers in the thick of it for the Louisiana star.
