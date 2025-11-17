Paul Finebaum Reveals New Prediction on Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Football, Florida Buzz
The buzz surrounding Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reached new heights on Monday with members of his family arriving in Baton Rouge to tour the city as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit.
The Rebels shot-caller has emerged as the Tigers' top target in their coaching search after parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October amid a 5-3 start to the season.
Now, with the coaching carousel in full swing, Kiffin has social media swirling as his family also begins evaluating options.
Sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, was in Gainesville (Fla.) on Sunday followed by a trip to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours. LouisianaSports.net first reported the buzz.
But as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators swing for the fences in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes," national analysts have weighed in on which program may have the edge.
“Well, what is going on is Lane Kiffin is not stopping all this speculation,” said Finebaum during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. “It’s pretty easy to do. We’ve seen it before.
"He simply says, ‘I’m staying at Ole Miss’, the school announces an extension, even though they’ve done that a couple of times now, and it’s over. And, that really is the interesting part.”
The timeline is what remains of intrigue with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels inching closer to the College Football Playoffs.
“We talked about it yesterday on ‘The Matt Barrie Podcast’. I think we both believe that Lane Kiffin wants to go to Florida. The problem is the playoff,” said Finebaum. “Could he possibly walk out?
"Remember in, what was it, 2016, Lane Kiffin got the job at Florida Atlantic. He kind of dogged it in a playoff game, and Nick Saban fired him a week before the championship game – costing Saban a championship that year. I don’t think Lane Kiffin wants to go through that again.”
Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that the program in Baton Rouge is pushing the right buttons with all eyes on Kiffin.
According to The Athletic, Ole Miss has given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere.
Now, as the clock ticks, Kiffin has America's attention with a deadline in place to choose whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a gig with the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators.
