Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's 2025 Schedule Following Win Over Clemson

Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals are clicking on all cylinders, remain in headlines after top-five win.

In this story:

No. 9 LSU has America's attention after capturing a Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers this past weekend at Memorial Stadium.

After significant buildup leading into the top-five matchup to open the season, Brian Kelly's program prevailed on the road to snap a five-game losing skid in Week 1 contests.

“Those narratives were never anything that we bought into as a program,” Kelly said. “Look, people build up the first game to a level of craziness. I mean, look at the quarterbacks that are under incredible scrutiny.

"So I just think that in this business, you have to stay focused on what your job is, and my job is to bring a football team on the road, play with great confidence and composure and compete their tails off for four quarters.

"That’s my job, not to worry about what other people say. I get it. It’s out there, but they didn’t put me in this position to worry about those things.”

Now, there is intrigue looking ahead for the LSU Tigers with multiple national analysts predicting the program to reach the College Football Playoff or further.

What are LSU's chances of winning out and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff?

We went to ESPN's Matchup Predictor to see the percentage LSU has in each of the games remaining on the 2025 schedule.

A look into the Week 2 Game Notes and the ESPN Matchup Predictor picks heading into the second week of college football.

The Game Information: Week 2 Edition

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU -37.5 (-112)
  • Louisiana Tech +37.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • LSU (N/A)
  • Louisiana Tech (N/A)

Total

  • Over 51.5 (-102)
  • Under 51.5 (-118)

LSU and Louisiana Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium where the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:

Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - 97.2 percent chance to win
Florida (Sept. 13) - 59.6 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 99.0 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 29.8 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 57.2 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 71.7 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 59.8 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 46.7 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 72.4 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.4 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 58.8 percent chance to win

LSU is favored in each game remaining on the schedule besides trips to Oxford against Ole Miss and Tuscaloosa for a showdown against Alabama, according to ESPN.

Home/Football