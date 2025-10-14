Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Remaining Schedule With Vanderbilt Up Next
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will return to action in Week 8 with the program hitting the road to Nashville for a Top-25 SEC matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After getting back in the win column and taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend, Kelly and Co. will look to carry the momentum into an SEC road game.
No. 10 LSU will look to keep Commodores signal-caller Diego Pavia in check with the dual-threat quarterback presenting a unique challenge for the Tigers defense.
"Make him one-dimensional. I think those dual-threat quarterbacks, if they can do both, you're in [trouble]," Kelly said of Pavia. "So we've got to really do a great job in the running game, and not to say that he can't throw the ball, because he can.
"They average over 200 yards throwing the football, and he's capable. But I think if you're trying to choose one or the other, he's going to kill you if he runs. So we're going to take the path that we need to be really good against the run, and then put them in predictable situations.
"[Vanderbilt] is the best in the country in third-down because they're in third and short most of the time. So we've got to get them off schedule. First down is really crucial for us. If we can get them in second and third situations that are a little bit longer, we can be more predictive relative to the balance between run and pass."
After Week 8, the schedule gets even more challenging for the Bayou Bengals with the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners remaining on the docket.
Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed what LSU's final record could look like with a daunting slate ahead.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 39.2 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 48.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 24.0 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 71.9 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.1 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 45.2 percent chance to win
According to the ESPN FPI, LSU has a less than 50 percent chance against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Oklahoma Sooners.
No. 10 LSU and Vanderbilt will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday morning with all eyes set to be on the Top-25 SEC clash.
