Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Florida Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they hit the road to Gainesville for their highly anticipated SEC showdown against Florida. LSU looks to bounce back after their devastating loss to Tennessee and make a statement against the Gators Saturday night.

The Bayou Bengals have officially reached the peak in their schedule with it consisting of mainly top conference foes over the next two months.

Saturday night, LSU will be without starting left guard Garrett Dellinger after suffering a knee injury against Tennessee, but are set to return left tackle Will Campbell to the rotation after a scary situation held him out of last weekend’s contest.

We’re just hours away from kickoff with LSU and Florida getting things going for 6 p.m. CT. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read to get you prepped for the matchup:

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU)

LSU has used 5 different starting combinations on its offensive line this year with No. 6 expected on Saturday against Florida. Miles Frazier is the only player to start every game on the offensive line this year and he’s done so at 3 positions (3 at LG, 2 at RG, 1 at RT).

Offensively, LSU is averaging 31.8 points and 428.8 total yards per game (172.5 rushing, 256.3 passing).

LSU will start a different quarterback in the Swamp for the ninth consecutive meeting between the teams. JaMarcus Russell in 2004 and 2006 was the last LSU quarterback to start consecutive games in the Swamp.

QB Jayden Daniels has accounted for 10 TDs (7 passing, 3 rushing) and leads the Tigers in both rushing yards (359) and passing yards (1,215). He’s completed 68.8 percent of his passes (121-of-176) with only one interception.

Malik Nabers leads all receivers with 28 receptions for 370 yards and a TD.

LSU is tied for the SEC lead in turnovers gained with 12. The Tigers have turned the 12 turnovers into 41 points.

DE BJ Ojulari leads LSU in both tackles for loss (4.5) and sacks (3.5). He’s twice been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week this year.

Defensively, the Tigers are allowing 19.0 points and 328.5 total yards per game (134.8 rushing, 193.7 passing).

Stories to Read

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Florida

Game Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Florida

Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Florida Matchup

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Florida Gators

An Early Look at LSU’s Matchup Against Florida

Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Harold Perkins’ Role, Trusting the Process

The State of LSU’s Wide Receiver Room

Different Sidelines, Same Love: LSU CB Mekhi Garner Ready to Face Former HC Billy Napier

Three Florida Players to Watch Against LSU

Florida HC Billy Napier Talks Limiting Jayden Daniels' Athleticism

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida