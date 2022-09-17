Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Mississippi State Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they enter SEC play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. For LSU, this program has won all but three of the last 10 matchups against the Bulldogs, but this year’s team is no slouch.

Head coach Mike Leach has his squad clicking on all cylinders, fresh off of back-to-back wins to start the season as they get ready for LSU Saturday night.

We're just hours away from LSU's SEC opener for the 2022 season. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to get you prepped for this evening’s contest.

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU Sports)

LSU will meet Mississippi State in football for the 116th time when the teams square off Saturday in Baton Rouge. This marks the third year in a row that LSU has opened up SEC play by facing Mississippi State.

LSU holds a 76-36-3 advantage in the all-time series and holds a 49-20-1 advantage when playing in Baton Rouge. The first meeting came in 1896 in Baton Rouge as LSU came out victorious 52-0. LSU is 54-30-5 all-time in Southeastern Conference opening games.

Dating back to the Florida State game, Jayden Daniels has led LSU on touchdown drives on 8 consecutive possessions (last 3 vs. Florida State, first 5 vs. Southern).

Offensively, LSU is averaging 449.0 yards per game (184.5 rushing, 264.5 passing).

LSU Senior RB John Emery will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against Mississippi State. Emery, who sat out all of last season, missed the first 2 games this year. A 5-star signee from Destrehan, Louisiana (just outside of New Orleans), Emery will see his first action for the Tigers since the Florida contest in 2020.

Emery has played in 19 games with 3 starts during his career with the Tigers and he’s rushed for 566 yards and 7 TDs. His top rushing effort is 103 yards at Vanderbilt in 2020. He also rushed for 79 yards, including a 54-yard TD, against Alabama that year.

LSU’s defense goes into the Mississippi State game ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 4 nationally in redzone defense. The Tigers have allowed opponents to penetrate the redzone 7 times, scoring on just 4 of those trips. Against Florida State, LSU held the Seminoles to 2-of-4 in redzone chances (1 TD, 1 FG).

Stories to Read

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Mississippi State

An Early Look at LSU’s Matchup Against Mississippi State

Keys to Victory: LSU vs Mississippi State

Brian Kelly Provides Injury Update, BJ Ojulari Status

Game Predictions, Betting Odds, Everything You Need to Know

Notebook: Brian Kelly Details OL Rotations, Approach Heading Into SEC Play

Three Players to Watch: LSU vs Mississippi State

LSU Secondary to be Deciding Factor Against 'Air Raid' Offense

Biggest Storylines Heading into LSU's Matchup Against Mississippi State

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Mississippi State