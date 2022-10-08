Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Tennessee Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they host No. 8 Tennessee in a highly anticipated SEC showdown. LSU looks to continue their hot start to conference play after crucial victories over Mississippi State and Auburn.

The Bayou Bengals have officially reached the peak in their schedule with it consisting of mainly top conference foes over the next two months.

Saturday morning, LSU will be without starting left guard Will Campbell after the true freshman revealed he was hospitalized Friday night.

We’re just hours away from kickoff with LSU and Tennessee getting things going for 11 a.m. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read to get you prepped for the matchup:

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU)

LSU enters the Tennessee contest having won four straight and 13 of its last 14 games in Tiger Stadium against SEC Eastern Division foes. The streak dates back to the Tennessee win in 2010 with the 16-10 setback to Florida in 2016 serving as the only loss during that span.

LSU has won 9 straight games, including 3 in 2022, when reaching the 30-point mark.

Last week’s win over Auburn was the fewest points in a victory (21) for LSU since beating Mississippi State, 19-3, in 2018.

Defensively, LSU is allowing only 14.8 points and 293.8 total yards a contest (109.2 rushing, 184.6 passing).

In 5 games as LSU’s starting QB, Jayden Daniels has accounted for 9 TDs (6 pass, 3 rush) and he’s completed 68 percent of his passes (89-of-131) for 915 yards, 6 TDs and no interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 321 yards and 3 TDs on 60 carries.

Tennessee comes to Baton Rouge for only the fourth time since the turn of the Century on Saturday for an 11 a.m. matchup against the Tigers. It’s the first meeting between the teams in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when LSU snapped its way to a 16-10 victory over the Vols.

LSU brings an 8-game Tiger Stadium winning streak in contests with a pre-noon kickoff into the Tennessee game. Pre-noon kickoffs are rare in Tiger Stadium as Saturday’s game will serve as only the 15th in school history. LSU is 11-3 in those games. It’s also only the second time a pair of Top 25 teams have met in Tiger Stadium for a pre-noon kickoff.

