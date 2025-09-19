Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4
No. 3 LSU faces the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the program squaring off against a non-conference foe prior to the gauntlet of SEC play arriving.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will look to get the offense on track this season after seeing the program's defense do the heavy lifting across the Bayou Bengals' first three weeks of the year.
"Really just our run game. Run game, ID'ing the front, knowing the scheme better and also just being physical," LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams said.
"I think physicality is like the biggest thing that we kind of just preach on, and we've been showing each and every week, displaying through those four quarters of football. Just critiquing those little things is gonna make us a good o-line."
A look into the preview and predictions ahead of Week 4 in Baton Rouge between the LSU Tigers and Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
*Note: No lines have been opened for the LSU Tigers versus Southeastern Louisiana Lions matchup. The ESPN Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
The SP+ Prediction: LSU Rolls to a Win
No. 3 LSU enters Saturday night's clash as significant favorites with the program eyeing its first 4-0 start since the 2019 season.
According to the SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers are 33-point favorites heading into the matchup over Southeastern Louisiana with a 98 percent chance to earn a win.
Billy Connelly's SP+ machine predicts a final score of 43-10 on Saturday night in Death Valley between the pair of in-state foes.
The LSU Tigers On SI Pick: Tigers Dominate to a 35+ Point Win
No. 3 LSU will utilize Saturday night as an opportunity to get back on track offensively after three consecutive sluggish performances.
The Bayou Bengals will hit the road in Week 5 for a showdown against Ole Miss with SEC play ramping up - making Week 4 against Southeastern Louisiana that much more important for this group to hit its stride.
There's a sense of urgency in this one for Brian Kelly and his offense as Garrett Nussmeier looks to get in a groove with his playmakers. Expect an aggressive offense to take the top off of the Lions early.
On defense, there isn't much that needs to be said. Blake Baker's unit has looked sensational to start the season and will once again handle business this weekend with an inferior opponent on the docket.
The Score Prediction: LSU 41, Southeastern 3
