The Betting Lines: LSU Tigers Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Massive SEC Matchup
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road in Week 5 for an SEC clash against the Ole Miss Rebels for a Southeastern Conference showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will enter the Top-15 matchup with unblemished records after capturing four consecutive wins to open the season.
Now, after multiple back-and-forth contests over the years, Kelly is intrigued at the defensive potential the Tigers attain heading into the Week 5 matchup in Oxford.
"You feel better about those games because you're taking a defense that can stand up against the environment going on the road and all those things, and we're a much more cohesive group," Kelly said on Monday. "The roster's better. The players are better.
"Those were good, tough kids that played hard for us, but we were a little short in some areas. I don't know about all the points, but we got to score like we talked about last week. We can't be scoring a touchdown or ten points. That's not going to cut it in the SEC.
"So, continue to play at the level that we have defensively and then bring your offense up to the level that it needs to be to win games in the SEC."
Vegas continues tweaking the lines ahead of the Week 5 matchup. What are the latest odds ahead of the SEC showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium?
The Game Information: Week 5 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -105
- Ole Miss: -115
Total
- Over: 54.5 (-112)
- Under 54.5 (-108)
The LSU Tigers will enter the Week 5 clash as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brian Kelly's Take: Lane Kiffin vs. LSU DC Blake Baker
"I think we're at that point that we know each other very well. I mean, this is the fourth time we've played against each other. Blake's done it when he was at Missouri too. So, there's no tricks really. It's not like, oh, I never saw that coming.
"When you get down to it, it's the team that really is executing at the highest level and doing the little things the right way. They're going to get theirs. There's no question that's that's a great offense.
"But I think that's played a little bit too much, cause they know each other so well and they know what to expect. And both of them, on offense and defense, know how to make the appropriate adjustments."
