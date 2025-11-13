The Early Prediction: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 12 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will look to snap a three-game losing skid on Saturday night when the Arkansas Razorbacks head to Baton Rouge for a Week 12 SEC matchup.
After consecutive losses to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Alabama, the Bayou Bengals will look to get back in the win column this weekend against a struggling Razorbacks squad.
"They've been behind against opponents and rallied back because of his unique skill set to both run and throw the ball," interim coach Frank Wilson said of Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
"They were averaging 35 points a game. They can rush the ball from the quarterback position by design; they can hand it off as well, and they have some receivers that can make plays for him."
Now, heading into Week 12, the LSU Tigers will look to get back in the win column against an Arkansas Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5 SEC) squad that has struggled down the stretch of the 2025 season as well.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-4 (2-4 SEC)
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-7 (0-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +5.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU: -220
- Arkansas: +180
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 5.5-point favorite at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks with the program looking to snap a three-game losing skid.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the LSU Tigers have a 69.3 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley in the win column and snapping their three-game losing skid.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 30.7 percent chance of taking home a win at Tiger Stadium.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 61 percent chance of walking out of Death Valley with a win - snapping a three-game losing streak.
On the other side, Arkansas has a 39 percent chance of pulling off the "upset" in Week 12, but it's LSU projected to take the win with a predicted score of 31-27.
