The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night in a Week 1 matchup against No. 4 Clemson.
Following months of preparation, Kelly and Co. will look to earn the program's first season opening victory since 2019 after dropping five straight Week 1 clashes.
LSU will debut a reconstructed roster on Saturday night after hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal with force this offseason - adding 18 newcomers via the free agent market.
Along with fresh faces set to suit up for the purple and gold, the Tigers return Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, and Harold Perkins, among several others, in 2025.
"I can't wait. Especially after camp because it feels like we've been going at each other for years now. It's gonna be a lot of fun when we get to see a different color," Weeks said on Monday.
"Everybody on our team has been playing football for years and years. This is what we do, we play football. It can't get too out of hand like 'this is the greatest game of all time.' We just gotta focus on now and really not look to ahead into the future.
"Really it comes down to doing your job. If we're able to do that I think we're going to be very successful because of the players we have on this defense. It comes down to doing your job, not trying to do too much and make the big play when it's not your time to make the big play."
LSU will enter the Week 1 matchup as underdogs with Vegas favoring the Clemson Tigers at home this weekend.
A look into the game information, final betting lines and the ESPN Football Power Index prediction.
The Game Information: LSU vs. Clemson
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Kickoff Time: 6:50 p.m. CT
Location: Memorial Stadium
TV: ABC
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: LSU Radio Network
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 1 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU +4.5 (-114)
- Clemson -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- LSU (+152)
- Clemson (-184)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-104)
- Under 57.5 (-118)
The ESPN Football Power Index Prediction: Week 1 Edition
The LSU Tigers enter Saturday night at Clemson with a 46.2 percent chance of walking away with a victory, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
Kelly and Co. will enter the clash as underdogs with the computer model giving Clemson a 53.8 percent chance of earning a Week 1 win at Memorial Stadium.
