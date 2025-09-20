The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4
The LSU Tigers will host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4 with the in-state foe making the drive down the road to Death Valley.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have been sharp to open the season defensively, but finding the right approach on offense has been a thorn in the program's side.
Heading into Week 4, No. 3 LSU will be in search of finding the correct recipe in order to get quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Co. on the right track.
"I would be really concerned if we didn't have the work ethic, if we didn't have the players that wanted to improve. But they do, desperately. It's our job as coaches to really work on their technical pieces," Kelly said.
"The technical is very important. We have five new starters on the offensive line and with that comes so much technical work, communication, working together as one unit and that's the work that's in front of us.
"I believe that if we stay the course and keep demanding in the right manner, in a positive coaching environment but demanding better at our technique, getting off the ball, working together as one and then from a coaching perspective, putting them in a better position."
Now, all focus is on Week 4 with the Tigers looking to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -38.5 (-110)
- SELU: +38.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: N/A
- SELU: N/A
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
LB Davhon Keys' Take: Unselfish Play Leading the Defense
“We’re all just unselfish,” sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys said. “Especially in the offseason, we knew it was gonna be a lot of competition, but we all knew what our ultimate goal was, and that’s winning the championship.
"You can only have 11 guys on the field, so you just gotta be ready for when your number’s called. Everyone was preparing, Everyone was getting ready for when their number’s called. When AJ went down, we didn’t miss a beat with Jardin. Or when Whit went down and I had to go in, and Tylen also had to come in, Zach had to come in.
"We didn’t miss a beat because we were all preparing like we were gonna start.”
