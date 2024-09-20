The Final Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. UCLA Bruins Odds for Week 4
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will host the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley with the program looking to carry its momentum from Week 3.
The Bayou Bengals enter the Week 4 showdown as heavy favorites with Vegas leaning heavily towards a massive victory for Kelly's program.
What are the latest betting odds 24 hours until kickoff?
The game information, betting odds and trends heading into the Week 4 contest in Tiger Stadium:
LSU vs. UCLA Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
Time: 2:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Final Betting Lines: Week 4 Edition
LSU: -21 (-110)
UCLA: +21 (-110)
LSU to Win: -1800
UCLA to Win: +1000
Over 56 Points: -110
Under 56 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
LSU vs. UCLA Trends
UCLA is 0-2 against the spread this season.
LSU is 0-3 against the spread so far in 2024.
UCLA is 2-6 against the spread in its last 8 games overall.
LSU is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games.
The total went under in 6 of UCLA's last 7 games on the road.
The total went over in 18 of LSU's last 20 games.
UCLA is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games as an underdog.
LSU is 4-1 straight-up in its last 5 games against a Big Ten opponent.
Key Component Back for the Tigers: WR Chris Hilton
“He’s been in the program three years so he adds experience, he knows the offense really well,” Kelly said. “It’s easy to talk about speed and he certainly has it, but what emerged late in the season was tracking the ball down the field. That’s an element we’re hopeful we start to see more of, although we did a much better job against South Carolina pushing the ball down the field.
"You can’t be out for a month and then show up and start tearing it up. It takes a while for him and I hope everyone’s expectations where he can’t come in and just pick up where he left off. It’s going to take a few weeks to get him back to where he was, but he’s going to help us. He’s going to be a main player in what we do before the season is over.”
