The Latest on the No. 1 Player in the Portal, LSU Football Target Eric Singleton Jr.
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff landed a commitment from Kentucky transfer Barion Brown on Saturday after the coveted wideout made the decision to join the Tigers for next season.
Brown, a speedster who garnered significant interest from Power Four programs via the NCAA Transfer Portal, signed with Kelly and Co. with the chance to be an immediate impact transfer.
But Brown isn't the only wideout the program has its eye on.
LSU is in the market for multiple receivers via the Transfer Portal with the program being named a finalist for the No. 1 player on the market: Georgia Tech's Eric Singleton Jr.
Singleton, the No. 1 wide receiver available, named LSU a finalist alongside Auburn, Miami, Texas and Ole Miss, according to On3 Sports.
He's the top-ranked overall player in the Transfer Portal with a slew of schools preparing to piece together impressive NIL packages to secure his services.
In his true freshman campaign in 2023, Singleton was named a Freshman All-American after finishing with 48 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns.
Fast forward to year two as a sophomore in 2024 and he logged 56 receptions for 754 yards and three scores. Singleton also ran in a touchdown this past season and had 131 rush yards on 21 attempts.
He's a versatile weapon that has the chance to be an instant impact player at his next destination.
LSU will be in the hunt for Singleton's services, but it will certainly be a challenge down the stretch to secure the dynamic wideout.
With heavy-hitters in Texas, Miami and Ole Miss, the NIL packages will be impressive, but it's clear the Tigers are going all-out in the Transfer Portal this offseason with Kelly's "aggressive" approach.
Singleton is one of multiple wideouts LSU is in for this offseason.
The Bayou Bengals have Kentucky's Barion Brown signed, sealed and delivered, but will also be welcoming another priority target to campus on Sunday for a visit.
The Key Visitor: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson
With more visitors lined up to check in with Kelly and Co. in the coming days, there will be another name added to the list: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson.
On Thursday night, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz revealed that the SEC transfer wide receiver will take visits to both Texas A&M and LSU in the coming days.
There remained buzz that LSU was a frontrunner for Anderson's services alongside the Aggies, and with a pair of visits now set, it appears to remain the case.
Anderson is a premier wide receiver target in the NCAA Transfer Portal after coming in as a Top-10 overall transfer and the No. 4 wideout.
The redshirt-sophomore flashed in 2023 for the Sooners and has now quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson's 10 touchdowns as a freshman in 2023 broke an Oklahoma record for most touchdowns scored by a freshman in program history.
Now, he's back on the market with the LSU Tigers swinging for the fences in hopes of securing his services.
