The LSU Football Injury Report: The Latest on Cornerback Zy Alexander
No. 16 LSU battled back on Saturday afternoon in South Carolina after battling back from a 17-point deficit early in the second quarter.
It was a dogfight in Columbia with the Bayou Bengals losing Zy Alexander to injury with a few other players getting banged up in the Week 3 showdown.
LSU was without Chris Hilton, Da'Shawn Womack and others after being ruled out prior to the SEC contst.
What's the latest on the absent Tigers? The buzz on Alexander's injury?
The LSU Injury Report: Week 4 Edition
Zy Alexander: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Zy Alexander went down against the South Carolina Gamecocks with immediate concern shifting to the knee he suffered a torn ACL in last season.
Kelly quickly shutdown any worries surrounding his knee and simply put it as Alexander "losing his wind" in the second half against the Gamecocks.
"Zy lost his wind much more than it was anything with his knee," Kelly said on Monday.
Da'Shawn Womack: EDGE
LSU edge rusher Da'Shawn Womack missed Saturday's Week 3 contest against South Carolina with an injury that doesn't appear to be long-term.
When asked about an injury report for this week, Kelly stated the program "looks clean" headling into Week 4 against the UCLA Bruins. All signs point towards Womack being back in the lineup this week.
WR Chris Hilton: Ankle
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton remains day-to-day following an ankle injury suffered during Fall Camp in August.
Hilton has missed the first three games of the season, but continues inching closer to his season debut sooner rather than later.
The veteran wideout will be a player to keep tabs on in practice this week as he ramps up his workload.
S Jordan Allen:
LSU safety Jordan Allen missed Saturday's contest against South Carolina with a "turf toe" injury, Kelly stated earlier in the week.
With Allen out, the Tigers gave the keys to true freshman Dashawn Spears to take on an expanded role on Saturday with what Kelly described as a "nice job" from the youngster.
All signs point to Allen being off this week's injury report after Kelly stated the program "looks clean" this week.
