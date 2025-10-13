The LSU Football Injury Update: Garrett Nussmeier, Aaron Anderson Receive Updates
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to Nashville in Week 8 for an SEC showdown against a Diego Pavia led Vanderbilt Commodores for a Top-25 matchup.
After getting back in the win column this past Saturday following a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Bayou Bengals will look to ride the momentum into Week 8.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier showed more velocity on his throws against the Gamecocks with Kelly pleased with his signal-caller, but there remains work to be done.
"He plays with a swagger, and he's better with a swagger that I don't know that he had that the previous weeks. Thought he was a little bit robotic," Kelly said.
"We said, listen, you need to be Garrett Nussmeier, and he was. Unfortunately, some of that comes with some mistakes. I think that that's an aberration, the mistake that was in the red zone, and something that he would immediately say, I should have had my eyes on that safety, because that's my read," Kelly added.
LSU escaped with a 20-10 win, but suffered multiple minor injuries with Kelly providing an update on a myriad of starters for the Bayou Bengals.
The Injury Report: Week 8 Edition
DT Bernard Gooden: Collarbone
“He has a bruised collar bone," Kelly said on Monday. "He’s very sore right now, but no break, so this is a short time thing and something where he’ll have to manage the pain throughout the week.”
DE Jimari Butler: Ankle
“Has an ankle injury, lateral, though, not a high ankle sprain," Kelly said. "I would say he’s probable, if we were to put out a report. We’ve gotten good news on him.”
WR Aaron Anderson: Knee
"[Aaron Anderson] looked good and we’ll continue to progress with him."
RB Caden Durham: Hip Pointer
“[Caden Durham] had a hip pointer, which was mild, but effected him a little bit, but he’ll be fine.”
OL Braelin Moore: Stinger
[Braelin Moore] had a stinger, but it's under control. We took an MRI and it looked good.”
OL Paul Mubenga: Ankle Sprain
“[Mubenga] is making progress and we expect him to be available this week.”
QB Garrett Nussmeier: Ankle
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday against South Carolina where Kelly updated his status ahead of Vanderbilt.
“Had a slight ankle sprain, not a high ankle sprain. We feel like he’ll be fine.”
No. 10 LSU will return to action on Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
