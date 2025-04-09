The LSU Reaction: Nick Saban to be Inducted Into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame
Nick Saban will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this year, it was announced on Wednesday by the LSU football program.
The event will be held on June 28 in Natchitoches (La.)
Saban, who led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship victory in 2003, will be enshrined in Louisiana history where he will be one of 12 inductees.
According to a release from the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, "Saban was elected to the LSHOF’s Class of 2020, but the global pandemic that spring postponed that year’s ceremonies.
"It also altered the NCAA football recruiting calendar and that shift prevented Saban, then coach at Alabama, from being inducted until now at the Hall’s annual June ceremonies, set this year for June 26-28 in Natchitoches."
It's a tremendous honor for the legendary college football figure that rejuvenated the LSU football program during the 2000's.
"Saban brought the Tigers from relative mediocrity to a national championship in five years (2000-04) as head coach before departing for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins," the press release states.
"Under Saban, the Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship in 2001 and 2003, took the SEC West Division crowns in 2001-03, and compiled a 48-16 (28-12 SEC) record in Baton Rouge, 4-1 in bowl games.
"He posted a 292-71-1 (.804) mark as a college head coach before his retirement after the 2023 season. He was national coach of the year for the first time and won his first SEC coach of the year award in 2003 at LSU."
Saban has carrved out a path as one of the most iconic college football coaches of all time after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
He became the first head coach to lead two different FBS schools to a National Championship since the inception of the AP Poll in 1936.
Now, he'll be enshrined in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this summer and cement his status as one of the state's top figures in the sports world.
