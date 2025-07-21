The Predictions: ESPN Analysts Log Predictions for LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are 40 days away from the 2025 season opener at Clemson with all eyes set to be on the highly-anticipated clash at Memorial Stadium.
The Bayou Bengals are in the midst of a historic offseason in Baton Rouge after signing the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class while making multiple off-field hires.
Kelly and Co. are "all-in" on this upcoming season with all focus on a critical Week 1 matchup against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.
In what will likely be a Top-10 matchup on the road, the LSU Tigers will enter a pivotal showdown to open the season after losing the program's last handful of Week 1 games.
The Bayou Bengals return quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for his fifth season of college football after making an impact during his first season as the starter in 2024.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
LSU will have Nussmeier under center while the Clemson Tigers will roll with former five-star signal-caller Cade Klubnik, arguably the top returning starter from a season ago.
Nussmeier and Klubnik are two of the top returning starters from the 2024 season with the pair of quarterbacks atop the early Heisman Trophy odds.
With the Aug. 30 clash 40 days away, analysts have begun logging their early predictions.
A look into what a pair of ESPN analysts said regarding the Week 1 matchup at Clemson and their picks:
ESPN's Heather Dinich: Clemson Tigers
“Clemson will beat LSU in the season opener and be a serious contender for the national title,” Heather Dinich said. “I say that because Clemson is loaded. They return 80 percent of their production from last year, more than any team in the FBS.”
“Cade Klubnik will be better,” Dinich said. “He’s got another season under his belt with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. He’s coming off one of the best seasons in school history and has his top three receivers returning.”
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum: Clemson Tigers
“I don’t think there’s any question that LSU at Clemson is the game that we’ll be locked into,” Finebaum said. “There’s so many Shakespearean stories connected to that game. If Clemson loses, it will only be their fourth straight SEC loss.
"It’s kind of hard to claim you’re a big-time program when you can’t beat the SEC. And conversely, Brian Kelly, we’ve talked about it all week. If he loses that game, the drama intensifies.”
“I hate to be obvious here about home field, but that’s about as difficult a home field advantage as there is in college football,” Finebaum said. “I think LSU is really good… but I don’t, right now, believe they can do it Week 1.”
