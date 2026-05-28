A Familial Connection Could Play a Role in LSU Landing 4-Star SAF Jayden Anding

Jayden Anding, a four-star safety out of Ruston High School, recently announced that LSU is among his top three schools for his anticipated commitment decision.

Anding wouldn't be the first in his family to continue his football career with the Tigers, as his brother Aidan Anding plays for LSU at the cornerback position. The sophomore recently suffered a torn Achilles during spring practice; his second season with the Tigers is in jeopardy.

So if Aidan couldn't see the field again until his junior season, his return could be joined by little brother Jayden as a class of 2027 recruit.

The Sought-After Siblings

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's always like father like son. But in this case, it's like brother like brother. Both Anding brothers, with their elite defensive skills and impressive high school careers, were eyed by top college football programs across the country in their recruiting process.

For Aidan, his 12 Division I offers came from LSU, Tulane, Texas, Georgia Tech, USF, TCU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Miami and Baylor, with two in-state offers from LA Tech and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

For Jayden, his recently announced top three consist of LSU, Ole Miss and Kansas State. He has received offers from all three, while also receiving offers from UNC, Miami, Arkansas, Tulane, ASU, Vanderbilt, Purdue, OU, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Houston, South Alabama and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

This June, Jayden will visit his top three options, starting in Oxford and ending in Baton Rouge. He recently told Geaux247 that "Baton Rouge is a great place to be."

Clearly, both brothers were sought-after players for their college careers. And for good reason. Out of high school, Aidan was ranked the No. 19 cornerback in the country for the class of 2025. Jayden currently sits at No. 13 for the class of 2027. Both four-star recruits were ranked in the top 10 of football players in Louisiana.

The Defensive Duo

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) celebrates a sack with linebacker Whit Weeks (40) against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If Jayden decides to call the Tigers home, and Aidan can stay healthy, the two could produce a dual threat on defense with their skills as defensive backs. Sound familiar?

LSU's roster already features this dynamic defensive duo, with Whit Weeks and younger brother Zach Weeks. Oldest brother West Weeks recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent, turning the once-lived trio into a duo. As West and Whit were much older than Zach, his commitment came last, but not as much later as expected.

He didn't just commit to LSU to play with his brothers, but graduated high school a year early so the three could all be on the roster at the same time. Talk about brotherly love.

A sibling duo also sits on the offensive line, with the Bordelon brothers. Their age gap is similar, with offensive lineman Bo Bordelon as a fifth-year senior this season, as his younger offensive lineman brother Brett Bordelon enters this year as a redshirt freshman.

It doesn't have to be that complicated for Jayden. If he chooses LSU, he has a very likely chance of playing side by side with his older brother, Aidan, as the senior safety Ty Benefield could open up the safety room after this season, just in time for what could be Aidan's debut.

But it's not just about making headlines or their parents proud. Beyond the last name, the two defensive backs have very similar, impressive skills that could be a key success factor for LSU's defense.

Now, it's all up to Aidan to make the magic happen by choosing LSU over SEC rival Ole Miss and Big 12 contender Kansas State.

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