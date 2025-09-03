Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels Target Set to Visit LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night in Death Valley with multiple targets expected in town for the program's home opener.
After taking down the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals with the program quickly grabbing America's attention.
In Week 2, LSU will take the field in Tiger Stadium for the first time in 2025 with the program set to bring in several prospects on the radar.
For Kelly, the opportunity for prospects to see the standard is critical with Saturday night providing an inside look into what's being built in the Bayou State.
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding will be in Baton Rouge this weekend to evalaute the program on an unofficial visit, according to TigerBait.com.
Anding, the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, has blossomed into a sought-after prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class with multiple programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder flaunts an offer list with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, extending scholarships.
But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.
There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.
Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback.
The elite defensive back is now set to suit up for the LSU Tigers in 2025 as he gears up for his freshman campaign.
Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).
In August, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman logged predictions in favor of the LSU Tigers earning a commitment from Anding as his process intensifies this fall.
The Tigers are beginning to turn up the heat in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a focus on locking down Louisiana in the rising-junior class.
