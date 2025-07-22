Brian Kelly, LSU Football Extend Offer to Five-Star, No. 1 Cornerback in America
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson has emerged as one of the top prospects in America as he gears up for his junior campaign in 2025.
Dobson, the No. 1 rated cornerback in the nation, has become a household name with a myriad of programs entering the race for his services.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound South Carolina native has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the race for Dobson after extending a scholarship to the top-ranked defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Brian Kelly's program made the call on Monday after pulling the trigger on an offer to Dobson.
Now, the Bayou Bengals join 20+ schools to make the move.
Dobson is an electric, twitchy cornerback with powerhouse programs salivating at the potential he attains at the next level.
The intrigue has LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond now intensifying his pursuit for the highly-touted defensive back.
He's a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the LSU Tigers once again going national at the cornerback position.
We've seen Raymond be successful on the recruiting scene when it comes to branching outside of Louisiana ever since making his return to the Bayou State on Brian Kelly's staff.
During the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond went into Florida and stole DJ Pickett, the No. 1 cornerback in America. The youngster is in Baton Rouge gearing up for his freshman campaign.
Now, in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Raymond and Co. hold a commitment from Havon Finney, a Top-10 cornerback in the country.
Moving ahead, all eyes are on Dobson with Raymond preparing to intensify his push as the months move on for the 2027 target.
The 247Sports Notes: "All-State and All-Region selection as a sophomore. Totaled 48 tackles, 10 PBU and 3 INT to go along with 2 KORTD. Helped Catawba Ridge make second round of South Carolina’s AAAAA Division 2 playoffs."
