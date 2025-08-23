Elite Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit Sets Visit With Brian Kelly, LSU Football
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho revealed a commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on July 3 after a rigorous recruiting process.
The No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle chose the Ducks over the likes of the LSU Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
Despite a commitment to the Oregon program, the 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football keeping tabs heading into his senior campaign.
But it's Lanning and Co. that will be the school to beat until the Early Signing Period in December.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right. Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there," Iheanacho said following his pledge.
"They just had Josh Conerly [selected] in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man."
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are battling for the coveted offensive tackle as Iheanacho carves out a visit schedule for the summer.
According to 247Sports, Iheanacho has locked in a visit with the LSU Tigers set for Sept. 13 when the program hosts Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
“I can see myself there,” Iheanacho told On3 Sports prior to his Oregon commitment. “I want to be objective on every visit, but this visit really helped LSU. LSU is right there with Oregon after this visit. It is a great place.”
Despite a visit set with the LSU Tigers, Iheanacho has return trips set to see the Oregon Ducks where he's set to see Lanning's program on multiple occasions this fall.
Kelly and the Bayou Bengals will battle until the buzzer for the elite five-star prospect as he winds down his recruitment in the coming months.
The Rivals Evaluation: "Immanuel Iheanacho impresses on and off the field. He said he prides himself on success in the classroom and his 6 a.m. workouts in the weight room, where he can easily be seen on social media deadlifting 500-plus pounds.
"He's also known to dominate on the basketball court. Iheanacho led Georgetown Prep to an 8-2 record in 2023 while earning first-team all-league honors. He was also the only underclassman to earn first-team all-state honors in 2023. He's one of those guys you want on your team," Georgetown Prep coach Dan Paro said. "He's the complete package."
