Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Reveals Interesting Official Visit Schedule
The Oregon Ducks' recruiting class boasts one of the top offensive line commits in the country with tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.
In fact, the No. 4 recruit in the nation for the class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings) plans to visit three of the Ducks' games this season.
Iheanacho's Visit Schedule
According to 247 Sports, Iheanacho will be at Oregon's biggest road game of the year against Penn State on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium. Then, the Maryland native will take the long trek to Autzen Stadium for Oregon's "Grateful Dead" themed game against Wisconsin on Oct. 25, and wrap up his seasonal viewing of Oregon on Nov. 22 when the USC Trojans visit Eugene.
LSU Pushing For Iheanacho?
It's also important to note that 247 Sports reported Iheanacho will also make a visit to LSU's showdown in Baton Rouge against the Florida Gators on Sept. 13 to open the season. Iheanacho named the tigers as a finalist with Penn State before committing to Oregon via the Pat McAfee show.
“I feel like you know, I've been on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right, Oregon had the best people, the best like-minded people, the opportunity for me to play early was huge there. They just had Josh Conerly (drafted) in the first round, so that was big. I feel like going all the way out there is going to be tough, but it's going to be worth it, man,” Iheanacho said to McAfee after unzipping his sweatshirt to announce his commitment with an Oregon shirt underneath.
Iheanacho feels strongly about Oregon connections
According to 247 Sports, Iheanacho still feels the love with the Ducks, even though the 6-6, 345 pound high school senior plans to visit Tiger Stadium.
"Obviously, I'm still pretty locked in with Oregon," said Iheanacho to 247 Sports.
The lineman frequently uses his social media channels to recruit more athletes to Oregon, further proving the strength of his relationship with the program. Iheanacho teased the commitment of 247 Sports ranked five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones in July, teasing a "top 5 class incoming."
Oregon's Offensive Line
Given the full transfer-portal-based reconstruction of the offensive line during Oregon's offseason, having young talented players like Iheanacho joining the crew promises that the Ducks can reload once the eligibility of their trench transfer veterans run out.
According to Iheanacho, Oregon's offensive line coaching staff is a major factor for his commitment and the success of the trenches.
"There is the law firm," Iheanacho said to national analyst Brian Dohn of 247 Sports regarding the Ducks. "There is coach [A'lique] Terry, and he is complimented with coach [Dallas] Warmack and coach [Ryan] Walk and coach Cut [Cutter Leftwich] and coach Whip."