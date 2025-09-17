Elite USC Trojans Commit, Top-Five Wideout Shuts Down Flip Rumors to LSU Football
The LSU Tigers are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2019 season with the program stealing headlines across America.
Brian Kelly and Co. are cruising after wins over both the Clemson Tigers and Florida Gators with the program carrying the momentum on the recruiting trail.
LSU landed a commitment from the No. 8 rated quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle on Monday after Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star, Peyton Houston, revealed a pledge to the Tigers.
Houston was in Baton Rouge in Week 3 for LSU's SEC victory over the Florida Gators where he was accompanied by multiple priority targets in both the 2026 and 2027 Recruiting Cycles.
Following a visit to Tiger Stadium, along with the LSU coaching staff chipping away behind the scenes across the last few months, the Bayou Bengals reel in their signal-caller for the future.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
With Houston now in the mix, the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster.
Feaster, a Top-10 wideout in America, committed to the USC Trojans over the summer with Lincoln Riley and Co. earning the verbal pledge.
Feaster committed to USC over the likes of the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide down the stretch with the Bayou Bengals hosting him on an official visit in June.
Despite a pledge elsewhere, the LSU Tigers remain in contact with the coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
Feaster, a Louisiana native, has developed a relationship with Houston across the years with "flip rumors" circulating across social media with the LSU staff keeping tabs on the elite wideout.
On Tuesday, Feaster silenced flip rumors where he doubled down on his commitment to the USC Trojans while congratulating Houston on his pledge to the LSU Tigers.
No. 3 ranked LSU will return to action on Saturday night against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions with the program looking to continue its hot start to the 2025 season.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.