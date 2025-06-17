Five-Star LSU Football Commit No Longer Visiting Alabama Crimson Tide This Week
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is in the midst of a critical offseason in his recruitment with multiple visits now in the rearview mirror.
Keys, the No. 1 wideout in America, has taken official visits to the Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies and Tennessee Volunteers this month as he evaluates his options.
But the five-star isn't done with his official visit process yet.
Heading into this week, the LSU commitment was expected to take an official visit to both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers for multi-day stays.
Now, he's altered his plans and will no longer take an official visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to On3 Sports.
Despite no longer checking in with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Keys will still officially visit the LSU Tigers this weekend for a multi-day stay.
It's a critical visit for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with the program's five-star pledge set to be alongside multiple priority commitments and targets this weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has received the red carpet treatment from multiple schools this offseason with the Bayou Bengals up next to do so.
It'll be four official trips for Keys before it's all said and done with Miami, Texas A&M, Tennessee and LSU all receiving multi-day stays.
Keys led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season where he emerged as the No. 1 wideout.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers with the commitment, but the program in Baton Rouge will certainly be fighting until the buzzer for the five-star receiver.
Keys sits alongside a pair of wide receiver pledges in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle for the LSU Tigers as the program looks to stack talent for the future in the Bayou State.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies after going public with a commitment decision this spring.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
