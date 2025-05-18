Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Takes Visit to SEC Rival
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers as navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Class, has reeled in offers from the likes of LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others, with Kelly and Co. emerging as serious contenders.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
Now, the top schools in the nation are in the mix for Hudson's services as he navigates life as a dual-sport athlete.
He's the No. 1 tight end in the country, but also thrives on the hardwood as an electrifying bucket-getter.
LSU head coach Matt McMahon has already offered Hudson a basketball scholarship with Louisiana native quickly gaining Power Four interest.
Despite LSU emerging as the frontrunners, it hasn't slowed down other programs from turning up the heat for Hudson.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
On Sunday, Hudson took a quick unofficial visit to Oxford for a trip to see Kiffin and Ole Miss.
After competing in a basketball tournament in Memphis, Hudson took the quick trip down the road to Oxford for a meeting with the Rebels.
Ole Miss is one of multiple SEC schools in the mix for Hudson as he gears up for his junior campaign at Ruston (La.) in 2025.
For Kelly and the Tigers, the current expectation is that LSU is "leading" for Hudson's services with multiple expert predictions being logged in favor of the Bayou Bengals.
What makes Hudson one of the most sought-after prospects in America? What has helped catapult his ranking to the No. 1 tight end?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Large, athletic pass-catching target who owns promising snaps at wideout and as a traditional attached tight end. Highly instinctive in the air with late-adjustment skill and body control, especially considering the size.
"Encouraging sophomore season context in regards to catch-window maximization via height/length/athleticism combination. Knows how to go get it and possesses the physical tools and explosiveness to do so.
"Particularly impressive second-jump athleticism on the basketball court that should translate to ball-winning ability in pads. Played varsity as a freshman, but sophomore season featured breakout productivity.
"Also revealed a convicted blocker who simply needs to clean up technique. Early in the 2027 process, looks like one of the highest-ceiling pass catchers in the country."
