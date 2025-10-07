Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 2 EDGE in America Set to Visit USC Trojans
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall will hit the road this weekend to check-in with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans on a multi-day stay in Los Angeles.
The No. 2 overall recruit in America remains one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with his rise continuing after making the move to Florida.
Forstall packed up his bags and made the trek from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State over the summer after making the decision to transfer to national powerhouse IMG Academy.
Since making the move, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has seen programs intensify their pursuit with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
Forstall has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.
The hometown LSU program became an early contender, but Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are also making their presence felt across his junior campaign.
“USC is one of them,” Forstall said of schools recruiting him over the summer. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”
Forstall took a trip to the West Coast during the offseason to check in with Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.
“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.
Now, Forstall will be back on the road this weekend where he's expected to check-in with Southern Cal for their matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, according to Rivals.
The No. 2 overall recruit in America has the "Who's Who" of college football in his ear with a visit to Texas A&M also under his belt this fall.
On3 Sports' Take: "Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting.
"An apex predator off the edge. Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen.
"Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move. Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline.
"Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."
