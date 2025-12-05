Former LSU Football Commit, No. 2 Wide Receiver in Louisiana Signs With SEC Rival

Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has committed to Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats where he's set to sign with the SEC program, he announced on Friday.

Darby, the No. 2 rated wideout in Louisiana, went public with a pledge to the LSU Tigers last November, but reopened his recruitment on Tuesday amid a coaching change in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin's arrival.

The 6-foot,1 175-pounder is one of the most prolific wideouts in the 2026 Recruiting Class where he now makes his move to Kentucky after being committed to LSU for over a year.

“I want to be a part of that and they put wide receivers in the draft every year,” Darby told On3 Sports after his commitment. “They develop receivers and they are WRU.

"I feel like I can have a lot of success at LSU and I feel like I fit the mode of an LSU wide receiver.”

Despite a pledge to LSU, other schools remained in his ear down the stretch as he navigates his recruitment process - also taking a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.

Darby took to social media early Tuesday morning revealing that he would be signing with the LSU Tigers this week during the Early Signing Period kicking off, but with Kiffin now in town, his staff has started putting its touch on the 2026 Recruiting Class.

LSU went ahead and signed three wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Class headlinesd by the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Jabari Mack.

- Jabari Mack: Destrehan (La.) four-star

- Corey Barber: Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star, ex-Ole Miss commit

- Brayden Allen: Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver, ex-Oklahoma commit

Now, Darby has made his move where he will remain in the Southeastern Conference and suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Kenny Darby has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 180 WR from Bossier City, LA decommitted from LSU on Tuesday⁰⁰“I’M HOME!!”⁰https://t.co/dUEcxP9Kvc pic.twitter.com/nvnO9xrbFT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2025

After Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein accepted the Kentucky head coaching gig this week, he's quickly started assembling both a recruiting class and coaching staff with LSU ties.

Former LSU Tigers offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is expected to ink a deal with the Kentucky Wildcats, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sloan was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge following the departure of Brian Kelly in late October, but quickly lands a new gig in the Southeastern Conference where he is set to be named the next offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

In his first season as LSU’s offensive coordinator in 2024, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 7 nationally in passing offense, averaging 315.2 yards per game.

As a unit, the Tiger offense – with first-time starter Nussmeier at quarterback – ranked fifth in the league and No. 25 nationally with 431.5 yards per game.

Now, Sloan will take control of the Wildcats offense as the new coordinator in Lexington with Darby now following him to join the program.

