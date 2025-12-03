National Signing Day Buzz: What To Know About Lane Kiffin's LSU Football Class

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has been working around the clock alongside his new staff in Baton Rouge in order to put the final touches on the 2026 Recruiting Class.

After arriving in Louisiana on Sunday amid an unprecedented move to depart from the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin immediately began working the phone lines to get in touch with multiple targets and commits.

Now, as Kiffin prepares for his first Early Signing Period as the head coach of the LSU Tigers, there has been significant shakeup across the last 24 hours.

What's the latest on the class heading into Wednesday?

The Buzz: What To Know About The 2026 Class

No. 1: Pair of Five-Stars Not Expected to Sign

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown is not expected to put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers during the Early Signing Period, according to Rivals.

Brown, the top-ranked athlete in America, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals securing the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

Sources tell LSU Tigers On SI that Brown will wait to see how the staff comes together and will delay the decision - as Rivals reported first on Tuesday night.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram [via: @joshkrajcer].

Brown's primary recruiter, Frank Wilson, has not yet been confirmed to return on Lane Kiffin's staff - where it's causing a delay in the five-star's decision, among other factors such as his position coach.

The same goes for New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson where the pair of five-stars will delay their decision, according to Rivals.

No. 2: Three New Commitments on Tuesday

Kiffin and the staff are putting their touch on the 2026 Recruiting Class after flipping a pair of Ole Miss commitments and landing an ex-Oklahoma pledge on Tuesday.

- Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday night.

- Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

- Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Courtesy of JC Anderson's Instagram.

No. 3: Keep Eye on a Coveted Safety Commit

Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington four-star safety Dylan Purter will be a name to watch, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

Purter, the No. 1 safety in Alabama, went public with a decision to pledge to LSU in March over a myriad of other programs that have extended offers his way, but he is trending elsewhere as the Signing Period goes live.

Watch out for the Florida Gators once Purter prepares to sign the dotted line.

Courtesy of Dylan Purter's Instagram.

No. 4: LSU Loses Three Commitments 24 Hours Prior to Signing Day

- New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton three-star offensive lineman Jalan Chapman has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.

- Bossier City (La.) Airline four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby has backed off of his commitment to the LSU Tigers with the Early Signing Period opening on Wednesday.

- Tullos (La.) Tioga High three-star wide receiver Kervin Johnson Jr. has flipped his commitment away from the LSU Tigers to the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

No. 5: Expect Fireworks on Signing Day

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that there is a name to keep tabs on come the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber made the decision to back off of his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday amid Lane Kiffin's move to LSU.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

Courtesy of Corey Barber's Instagram.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Rebels beginning to separate themselves from the pack.

Watch out for LSU on Wednesday as the Tigers pick up steam.

