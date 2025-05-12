Is LSU Football Surging for a Priority Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Wideout Target?
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster remains one of the most sought-after prospects heading into his senior campaign.
Feaster, a top-five receiver in America, has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his commitment with a decision date locked in.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers with Feaster remaining a priority target for the program heading into the summer months.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder recently reclassified into the 2026 Recruiting Class after electing to bypass his junior campaign.
Despite the move, the former No. 1 receiver in America remains in the top-five after reclassifying and skipping a year on the prep scene.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies surging in his recruitment with a commitment date locked in for July 4th.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
LSU and USC have Feaster's attention due to their rich history of talented NFL prospects, he shared in an interview with On3 Sports this spring.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
As it currently stands, the LSU Tigers hold the predictions in favor of landing Feaster, but the Texas A&M Aggies are beginning to make up ground, according to multiple reports.
LSU lost a commitment from a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana over the weekend with four-star wideout Jakai Anderson flipping his pledge to the SMU Mustangs.
Despite Anderson departing the 2026 Recruiting Class. LSU still holds commitments from a trio of Top-30 receivers in America.
That includes Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, and Top-10 wideout Jabari Mack.
With multiple electrifying receivers in the mix, could the LSU program look to stack Feaster in the 2026 class to catapult the haul to new heights?
A decision is two months out with the Bayou Bengals set to receive the final visit of Feaster's process during the weekend of June 20.
It'll be a multi-day stay where Feaster will have time with Kelly, the rest of the coaching staff and be around multiple top commitments.
Keys and Mack will also be in Baton Rouge for official visits that weekend.
As it currently stands, LSU holds the predictions from On3 Sports, but it'll be a battle down the stretch for one of America's top pass-catchers.
