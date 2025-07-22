LSU Football and Alabama Crimson Tide in Mix For Former Texas A&M Aggies Pledge
Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County four-star tight end George Lamons is back on the market after reopening his recruitment on Monday.
Lamons, the No. 5 rated tight end in America, backed off of a pledge to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies with multiple heavy-hitters in the mix.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has shined in the Peach State with the LSU Tigers emerging as a program to know in his process.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are programs in the mix.
The elite pass-catcher is being recruited as a wideout by most programs, according to a source, with his potential as a wideout intriguing schools.
Lamons had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense as a sophomore while earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Honors in 2024.
Now, as he transitions into his junior campaign in 2025, he's hit the reset button in his recruitment process with the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services.
LSU is also in the race for the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Ahmad Hudson.
Hudson, the top-ranked player at his position in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has become one of the top dual-sport athletes in America where he also shines as a Top-25 overall prospect in basketball.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, with Brian Kelly and Co. gaining momentum as serious contenders.
Hudson is coming off of a sophomore season where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, Hudson's recruitment process is blossoming this offseason with programs recruiting him as a dual-sport athlete.
