LSU Football Battling Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies for Elite Wideout
DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in for this summer.
Feaster, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, will choose between the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide and USC Trojans.
He will commit to the program of his choice on July 4 once official visits are in the rearview mirror.
The talented wideout recently made the move from the 2027 Recruiting Cycle into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he will bypass his junior campaign.
Despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
“I love the staff at LSU,” Feaster said. “A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, they are not looking to leave and that is important. Coaches are leaving a lot now for the NFL, so I look at what staff is expected to be there and stay there.”
But the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies are surging in his recruitment, according to Rivals.
LSU currently remains the favorite for Feaster after On3 Sports Recruiting Expert Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction this spring, but other SEC programs are surging.
Feaster took a spring visit to Baton Rouge in March and will be back in the Bayou State for a multi-day stay in June.
The four-star wideout will take an official trip to LSU during the weekend of June 20-22 where he will be alongside the top prospects in America.
The Bayou Bengals will also host Lamar Brown (No. 1 ATH), Tristen Keys (No. 1 WR) and Jabari Mack (Top-10 WR), among several others, on the same weekend.
With two months until a commitment decision is revealed, Feaster continues locking in on his recruitment process with official visits set to get underway.
Alabama is up first on May 30 with USC, Texas A&M and LSU following.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers hold the No. 2 Recruiting Class in America with the program set for a critical summer stretch on the recruiting scene.
