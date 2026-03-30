LSU Football Building Momentum For This Five-Star EDGE Amid Lane Kiffin's Pursuit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are coming off of a pivotal stretch on the recruiting trail this past weekend with multiple blue-chippers making their way to Baton Rouge for multi-day stays.

In what became a star-studded visitors list for Kiffin and Co. on Saturday, LSU hosted the No. 1 ranked prospects from Mississippi, Maryland, Arizona, and South Carolina for Day 3 of Spring Camp.

But Olney (Md.) Good Counsel five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney emerged as the headliner in the Bayou State this weekend after making his way to town beginning on Friday night.

Sweeney checks in as the No. 3 EDGE in America where he cruised up the rankings in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple powerhouse programs fighting for his commitment.

That includes the LSU Tigers with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas taking a hands-on approach here as he puts a full-court press on the five-star prospect out of Maryland.

Sweeney raved about his time in Baton Rouge this past weekend with the LSU Tigers now sitting in his Top-5 with an official visit now locked in.

“LSU is just different!” Sweeney told Rivals. “It was a great visit overall, and I was excited to see the culture Coach Kiffin has created. There was great energy at practice, and it had a different feel in how they went about things.

"I would say the most important part of the trip was getting the chance to connect with Coach (Sterling) Lucas. He’s been recruiting me heavily since he was at SC, and I was able to build a relationship with him long before he went to LSU.

"He’s a coach who knows how to connect with his players and maximize their potential. Watching how he interacted with the edge room was definitely the highlight of the visit. LSU is in my top 5 for sure. I’m excited to have locked in my OV with them, 28-31 May.”

Now, as the LSU Tigers gear up for official visits in the coming weeks, Sweeney has quickly emerged as a top priority for the coaching staff with a multi-day stay locked in.

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