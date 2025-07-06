LSU Football Emerging as Contender for No. 3 Rated Wide Receiver in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews is nearing a decision in his recruiting process with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in America, has reeled in offers from a myriad of programs across his prep career with four schools emerging as contenders, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is narrowing his focus to the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies with a commitment decision coming soon.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 where he emerged as a household name.
Now, all focus is on the recruiting process with four Southeastern Conference programs intensifying their pursuit for the top-ranked uncommitted receiver.
For the LSU Tigers, the program knocked it out of the park during Mathews' official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
Mathews spent time alongside the LSU coaching staff while receiving opportunities to evaluate the facilities, see current players and work through a photoshoot in Tiger Stadium.
LSU has become a team to watch in Mathews' process as he begins inching closer to making a decision sooner rather than later.
But the hometown Ole Miss Rebels are also a program to watch with the relationships aspect paying dividends.
Lane Kiffin and the Rebels were the first school to pull the trigger and extend an offer to Mathews prior to his recruitment process blossoming.
Ole Miss has had Mathews on campus on several occasions and is also firmly in the mix alongside the Texas A&M Aggies.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for Mathews with multiple schools ramping up their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers remain a true threat as decision time comes.
The Bayou Bengals hold commitments from a trio of wide receivers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle:
- Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
- Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- Kenny Darby: No. 2 WR in Louisiana
As the offseason continues, the search for a fourth wideout carries on with the Bayou Bengals looking at Mathews as a priority.
