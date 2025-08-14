LSU Football Extends Offer to Colorado Buffaloes, Arkansas Razorbacks Target
Littleton (Colo.) Valor Christian three-star offensive lineman Reis Russell has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with an impressive offer list to back it up.
Russell, the No. 2 rated prospect in Colorado, has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado Buffaloes, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound interior offensive lineman has checked in with a slew of programs with Southeastern Conference schools lining up for his services.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the mix after dishing out an offer this week.
According to Rivals, Russell was "blown away" by the call from the LSU Tigers with offensive line coach Brad Davis extending a scholarship to the fast-rising Colorado native.
As Russell evaluates the contenders in his process, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are standing out, according to multiple reports.
"There was a lot that stood out, like the facilities and all the cool stuff they have, but the thing that seemed most special to me was the culture of this place. It’s very unique and not many places have this, but Nebraska really does seem to have a tight group of guys that all want to win," Russell told Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI.
Russell spent time with head coach Matt Rhule and assistant Donovan Raiola while he spent time in Lincoln.
"Coach Rhule and Raiola were great to talk with and hear what advice they had for me," Russell said. "Coach Rhule is a great guy, and he’s got some great stories to tell about his long coaching career.
"Talking with Raiola was great too because he had so much knowledge for the game and had great thoughts and new ideas always."
Now, with contenders emerging for the talented interior offensive lineman, LSU has entered the mix as the Tigers look to become a threat in his process.
As the 2025 season approaches, the Bayou Bengals will begin hosting prospects to campus for game day visits with Russell becoming a target that could make his way to town.
