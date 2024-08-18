LSU Football Flips Texas Longhorns Commit Kade Phillips, Pledges to the Tigers
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips has flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program in July despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Now, Kelly and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping the prized defensive back to LSU after turning up the heat this month.
The move quickly becomes one of the top commitment flips in the 2025 cycle with LSU winning out for his services.
Once Phillips went public with a decision in early July, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
LSU began trending for the star corner earlier this week with buzz becoming real towards the end of the week.
Phillips remained in constant contact with LSU as the program looked to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond had his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
Raymond made his return to Baton Rouge in January where he hit the recruiting trail with force upon making his way back to the Bayou State.
He added Pickett, a prized five-star, to the class, but then kept his foot on the gas for Phillips and Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding.
For Phillips, the Lone Star State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months.
He's a strong, physical defensive back with college programs salivating at the ceiling he attains.
A consensus four-star recruit, Phillips has the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit with LSU now flipping the former Longhorns pledge.
It's another win on the recruiting trail for the Tigers with Phillips becoming commitment No. 24 in the 2025 Recruiting Class for the program.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.