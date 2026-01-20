LSU Football, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Among Landing Spots for No. 1 EDGE

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his meteoric rise continues after a strong junior campaign.

The No. 1 EDGE recruit in America made the move from New Orleans (La.) to the Sunshine State over the summer after making the decision to transfer to national powerhouse IMG Academy following a two-year run on the prep scene in Louisiana.

Since making the move, the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has seen his rise intensify with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Forstall has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

The hometown LSU program became an early contender with Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans also making their presence felt.

According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes were "recruiting him the hardest" as his process exploded in September, but other schools are also in the race.

“USC is one of them,” Forstall said of schools recruiting him over the summer. “But I haven’t really solidified anything else yet.”

Forstall took a trip to the West Coast during the offseason to check in with Riley and the USC Trojans with defensive line coach Eric Henderson spearheading the push.

“It was pretty good to work out with Coach Henny. He taught me a lot of things. It’s nice out there, getting out on the field and seeing the guys work out was pretty cool. It’s an honor for a coach of that caliber to notice me and help me want to get better — and to the next level. It’s exciting to be around him,” Forstall said.

Now, in an interview with Rivals, Forstall revealed the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the race.

What will Forstall provide the program of his choice at the next level?

"Electric pass rusher who is already showing signs of dominance as a high school underclassman. Measured in at 6-foot-3.5, 235 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. An apex predator off the edge," Rivals wrote of Forstall's game.

"Flashes excellent first-step quickness, knifing into the backfield with regularity. Considerable power at the point of attack. Sinks his hips and drives through offensive linemen. Lives behind the line of scrimmage, where he’s an emphatic, physical finisher. Has shown early signs of a pass rush skill set with an explosive spin move.

"Also lines up as an off-ball linebacker at times. Motor runs white hot. Stalks down ball carriers from sideline to sideline. Totaled nearly 30 tackles for loss and double-digit sacks as a sophomore. Has game-wrecking qualities, forcing fumbles at a high rate. Looks to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 cycle early on."

Now, all eyes are on his process with the LSU Tigers looking to remain in contention with programs from coast-to-coast entering the race for Forstall.

