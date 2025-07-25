LSU Football, Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans Emerging for Top-10 Safety
New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene continues his rise this offseason as one of the top defensive backs in America ahead of his junior campaign.
Eugene, a Top-10 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from a flurry of programs including the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Purdue Boilermakers and Arizona State Sun Devils following his sophomore season.
After leading his prep squad to a state title in 2024, Eugene has exploded on the recruiting scene with Brian Kelly's program making sure to get in on the action for the coveted defensive back.
A player with NFL lineage, Eugene's father played for Louisiana Tech prior to a stint in the NFL while suiting up for the Raiders from 2005-11.
Now, it's about preparing for his junior season in the Bayou State while beginning to evaluate the contenders his in recruitment.
According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans and Purdue Boilermakers are "making a strong run" at Eugene.
The Louisiana native is a Top-5 prospect in the Bayou State and a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools entering the race.
Eugene racked up 30 solo tackles during his sophomore campaign with a team-high eight interceptions and three blocked punts.
The electrifying playmaker also returned two interceptions for touchdowns across his 2024 season.
"Karon is a freak athlete," Catholic football coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He changes directions so well. He's explosive in the air with really good hands.
"If you look at the play (in the end zone vs. Dunham), he went one way, stuck his foot in the ground, then went the other way. That's something most kids can't physically do."
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program is making its presence felt early ahead of Eugene's junior season as his recruitment process begins taking off.
