LSU Football Offers Elite Offensive Weapon, Michigan Wolverines Tight End Target
Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after a strong sophomore campaign.
Dollar, a top-five rated tight end in America, has blossomed into one of the nation's most coveted recruits with a myriad of schools entering the race this offseason.
The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder out of North Carolina has earned offers from the likes of the Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Clemson Tigers, among others as his rise continues.
Dollar made the trip down to Baton Rouge this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' home opener against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs where he had a chance to soak in the scenes of Death Valley.
The prized target arrived on Saturday without an offer in-hand, but following a trip to the Bayou State, the Tigers extended a scholarship to Dollar with the program intensifying its pursuit.
As a sophomore in 2024, Dollar logged 13 receptions for 224 yards, with six touchdown catches. He averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
Now, after a strong offseason on the camp circuit, Dollar has emerged as a fast-rising prospect as a dual-sport athlete where he also thrives on the hardwood.
Dollar is a standout on the basketball court where he earned North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) all-District 10 honors in 2024.
This past season, he scored 15.8 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, three steals and 2.1 blocks for his prep squad.
Now, the LSU Tigers have entered the race for the elite North Carolina native as his process ramps up this season.
LSU is also in the thick of it for the No. 1 tight end in America: Ahmad Hudson.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana was on LSU's campus this past weekend for the Tigers' home opener in Death Valley against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
But there are more game day visits Hudson is eyeing this fall.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
Following Hudson's unofficial visit to LSU this past weekend, the Tigers began generating significant buzz as the leader for the coveted tight end.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators in Massive Week 3 Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.