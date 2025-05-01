LSU Football Quarterback Target, Prized Illinois Prospect Reveals Commitment Decision
Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic quarterback Trae Taylor remains one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in America as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Taylor, the No. 3 rated signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has been a prospect firmly on the radar of Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
The Illinois native has visited Baton Rouge on several occasions with the Bayou Bengals quicking piquing his interest.
"The very first time I visited LSU, I absolutely fell in love with the campus and culture," Taylor wrote in a social media post.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is working through his recruiting process at a rapid pace after locking in on a handful of schools prior to his junior campaign.
Taylor revealed his four finalists with the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Illinois Fighting Illini and Texas A&M Aggies rounding out his contenders.
Now, the rising-junior has gone public with a commitment decision.
Taylor has officially committed to Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers after going public with a pledge on Thursday.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has officially offered four quarterbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Elijah Haven and Peyton Houston remaining a pair of signal-callers on the radar.
A pair of Louisiana natives, Kelly and Co. have turned up the heat on the impressive quarterbacks throughout their recruitment process.
Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Joe Sloan, will look to intensify his push in the 2027 cycle this fall with multiple signal-callers on his radar.
"We just got to continue to recruit to the best of our ability with our relationships, talking about LSU, talking about Coach Kelly's program, talking about the tradition of this place. And that's why you continually see excellent players committing to LSU," Sloan said of the program's recruiting process.
"The staff that we have is fabulous, right? And they come here and they feel that. They're excited about the development and that they're going to get within this program. That's what we continue to focus on."
LSU will prepare for a pivotal summer stretch in the coming months with multiple prospects set to make their way to Baton Rouge for visits.
