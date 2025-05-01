LSU Football Quarterback Target, Prized Illinois Prospect Reveals Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trae Taylor has Committed to Nebraska!



The No. 3 QB in the ‘27 Class chose the Cornhuskers over Illinois, Texas A&M, & LSU



“Committing to Nebraska is amazing but I still need to prove why I am the best player in 2027 this year.”https://t.co/4ND3AfLfru pic.twitter.com/GLuOv9sjbA