LSU Football Receives Prediction to Land No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are hitting the recruiting trail with force this offseason with the program looking to stack talent for the future in Baton Rouge.
After securing the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Kelly and Co. have continued handling business in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU holds the No. 2 rated class in the 2026 cycle with multiple blue-chippers committed to the program, but with the summer months ahead, the Bayou Bengals have more prospects on their radar.
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray remains a coveted target for Kelly and the LSU program.
Gray, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has a myriad of schools in his ear following an impressive 2024 campaign, but a few are standing out among the rest.
That includes Brian Kelly's program in the Bayou State.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is rated as the No. 2 overall prospect in Virginia with five schools taking charge in his recruitment.
Gray is set to officially visit Clemson, Tennessee, LSU, Penn State and South Carolina this offseason with Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis looking to swing for the fences in his recruiting process.
The Visit Schedule:
•Clemson: May 31-June 2
•Tennessee: June 7-9
•LSU: June 14-16
•Penn State: June 17-19
•South Carolina: June 21-23
But prior to the official visit schedule getting underway, Gray is making sure to check in with his contenders this spring for unofficial trips.
The blue-chipper was in Baton Rouge in March where he had the chance to talk shop with Coach Kelly, take in a Spring Camp practice and discuss what the Tigers can do for him both on and off the gridiron.
After the multi-day stay, Gray departed Louisiana with the Bayou Bengals a "front-runner" for his services, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.
The LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks remain the pair of heavy-hitters in his recruitment with Kelly's program set to battle down the stretch for the priority target.
Now, there's buzz that the LSU Tigers are continuing to separate themselves from the pack with the program receiving a prediction to land the top-ranked offensive lineman.
Kelly and Co. will continue swinging for the fences in Gray's recruitment, but with an early prediction, the program remains the favorite ahead of a busy summer stretch.
