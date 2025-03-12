LSU Football Set to Host Top-50 EDGE Prospect for Visit to Baton Rouge
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue hitting the recruiting trail with force as the program places an emphasis on the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
With the NCAA Dead Period lifted, Kelly and Co. have begun hosting prospects for unofficial visits to Baton Rouge with the chance to take in Spring Camp practices.
Along with visitors already making their way to campus, other priority targets have locked in trips for March.
The most recent 2026 star to reveal a trip to the Bayou State: Four-star EDGE Asharri Charles.
The Venice (Fla.) defensive piece is coming off of a standout junior campaign with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
Charles, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder with significant upside, has reeled in double-digit offers with the LSU Tigers quickly becoming a program surging in his recruitment.
Now, LSU will be the first program Charles checks in with during the spring, according to 247Sports.
The sought-after edge rusher has locked in four trips in the coming weeks:
- LSU Tigers: March 14-15
- Miami Hurricanes: March 22
- Texas A&M Aggies: April 5
- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 29-31
The Bayou Bengals will get a crack at Charles during a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge after further solidifying his interest in Kelly's program.
For LSU, the program has seen multiple targets begin trimming lists, but the Tigers' staff is also on the hunt for top talent with fresh offers being dished out.
Kelly and Co. will have an impressive Visitors List alongside Charles in Baton Rouge this weekend.
One Key Name to Know: Bowe Bentley
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America following a standout junior campaign.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024. He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
The youngster has now locked in five visits for the spring, according to On3 Sports, with LSU getting one of their own.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge on March 15th to check in with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers for a visit.
The Visit Schedule:
- Oklahoma Sooners: March 8
- LSU Tigers: March 15
- Ohio State: March 19
- Florida State Seminoles: March 22
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: March 29
It's a significant stretch in Bentley's recruitment as he begins navigating finalists while setting up an official visit schedule for the summer.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star just weeks ago and immediately began putting in work for Bentley's services. It's clear the efforts are paying off with the Bayou Bengals now earning a visit.
LSU has begun looking to find a signal-caller in both the 2026 and 2027 cycles with a flurry of offers being dished out as of late.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.