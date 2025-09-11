LSU Football Trending for Top-100 Safety in America, Set to Visit for Florida Matchup
New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene remains a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Eugene, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, has become a household name on the prep scene with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Arizona State Sun Devils, Houston Cougars, USC Trojans, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder has the attention of Kelly and Co. with the program intensifying its pursuit for Eugene as a premier piece in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
After leading his prep squad to a state title in 2024, Eugene has exploded on the recruiting scene with the Tigers making sure to get in on the action for the coveted defensive back.
A player with NFL lineage, Eugene's father played for Louisiana Tech prior to a stint in the NFL while suiting up for the Raiders from 2005-11.
Eugene racked up 30 solo tackles during his sophomore campaign with a team-high eight interceptions and three blocked punts.
The electrifying playmaker also returned two interceptions for touchdowns across his 2024 season.
"Karon is a freak athlete," Catholic football coach Matt Desormeaux said. "He changes directions so well. He's explosive in the air with really good hands.
"If you look at the play (in the end zone vs. Dunham), he went one way, stuck his foot in the ground, then went the other way. That's something most kids can't physically do."
Now, it's about preparing for his junior season in the Bayou State while beginning to evaluate the contenders his in recruitment.
According to Rivals, Eugene is expected back in Baton Rouge this weekend on an unofficial visit with the LSU Tigers beginning to make noise in his process.
Rivals recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, and Shea Dixon have logged predictions in favor of LSU to win out for Eugene's services.
"We like where LSU stands for New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star safety Karon Eugene and with that Shea Dixon, Sam Spiegelman and I have logged predictions in favor of the Tigers," Wiltfong wrote.
LSU will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with the Bayou Bengals set to open SEC play in Week 3.
