LSU Football, USC Trojans Among Top Landing Spots for Colorado Buffaloes Transfer

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the program preparing for a critical stretch beginning on Jan. 2.

In what will be a chaotic timeframe across college football, Kiffin and Co. are at the forefront of the conversation with a treasure chest full of roster cash set to be unleashed.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

LSU will be in the market for a franchise quarterback, a myriad of offensive linemen, skill position players, and reinforcements on defense across the two-week window.

Is there a wide receiver transfer to monitor heading into the early stages of the portal?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Colorado Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns - even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now CFB-HQ On SI believes the LSU Tigers are a top landing spot alongside the USC Trojans, Michigan Wolverines, and Auburn Tigers.

"Miller is from Vivian, Louisiana, and committed early to LSU while in high school before switching his commitment to Nebraska and again to Colorado," CFB HQ On SI wrote.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates a touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"But it could make perfect sense for the Louisiana native to return home and finish at the in-state school with which he initially felt a connection, especially with Lane Kiffin bringing his explosive offense to Baton Rouge and the Tigers losing their top three receivers.

"Barion Brown (53 catches for 532 yards and 1 TD) and Zavion Thomas (41-488-4) were seniors this season, while Aaron Anderson (33-398-0) is leaving for the NFL draft as well."

LSU will add multiple pass-catchers via the Transfer Portal across the two-week window with all eyes on Kiffin and Co. looking to make several splash moves.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: