Nation's No. 1 Tight End Eyeing LSU Football Amid Lane Kiffin's Aggressive Pursuit

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has arrived in Baton Rouge for his unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the coaching staff battles for the Bayou State star's commitment.

Hudson checks in as the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs fighting for his services amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, but contenders are quickly emerging.

But contenders are emerging with Hudson revealing his six finalists on Monday as he eyes a summer commitment decision.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Hudson is down to the:

- LSU Tigers

- Nebraska Cornhuskers

- Texas A&M Aggies

- Miami Hurricanes

- USC Trojans

- Missouri Tigers

LSU is surging for the dynamic pass-catcher out of Ruston (La.) with the program locking in an unofficial visit this weekend after he arrived on campus on Friday - now spending Saturday with the staff.

The No. 1 tight end in America has arrived in Baton Rouge for his weekend visit: Ahmad Hudson.



The 6’6, 240-pounder out of Ruston (La.) remains the top prospect on the #LSU Tigers’ board.



Now, a weekend visit with Lane Kiffin and Co. as the program turns up the heat. pic.twitter.com/8i01wLUCdF — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 21, 2026

Along with a visit to LSU, Hudson has also set an unofficial trip with the Nebraska Cornhuskers for next Saturday (March 28) as he narrows his focus on his contenders.

Sources familiar with the No. 1 tight end in America's recruitment have labeled Nebraska as the biggest threat to lure Hudson away from LSU, but the Bayou Bengals remain squarely in the race this offseason.

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman doubled down on Nebraska emerging as a school to keep tabs on.

“Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November. Nebraska was in line to get Hudson back to campus for a basketball game before weather derailed travel plans," Rivals wrote of Hudson's recruitment.

"Texas A&M and LSU continue to chip away with Hudson, a legacy target for the Tigers. LSU is going to be a threat for Hudson until he signs and are making strides behind the scenes to close the gap here.”

But the LSU Tigers are working behind the scenes here with Rivals' Shea Dixon logging a prediction on Monday morning in favor of the program winning out for his commitment.

Now, with a pivotal visit to Baton Rouge this weekend, Kiffin and Co. remain in pursuit of the dynamic offensive weapon this offseason.

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