No. 1 Offensive Lineman in America, LSU Football Target Reacts to Visit With Tigers
Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston four-star offensive lineman Albert Simien was back in Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with a myriad of schools battling for his services.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.
Simien took his first game day visit to Baton Rouge of the year on Saturday for the program's 56-10 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and has a pair of returning trips on the docket, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.
The four-star prospect is expected back in Tiger Stadium for the program's matchups against Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Following his most recent trip to campus, Simien raved about his time in Death Valley where he had the chance to talk shop with Brian Kelly, Scott Woodward and other key figures in Baton Rouge.
Simien has emerged as a priority prospect for the Bayou Bengals where he's already taken multiple visits to LSU this calendar year as the program becomes a team to watch.
“It was great,” Simien told On3 Sports following a recent trip to Baton Rouge. “Getting to talk with the offensive line coaches one-on-one and getting to learn more about The Path of LSU football and the importance of balancing academics and athletics for success.”
With multiple SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools in the mix, where do the Tigers stand in the pursuit of one of Louisiana's top prospects in the 2027 cycle?
LSU is a heavy contender for the Louisiana four-star as they continue intensifying their pursuit for the No. 1 overall prospect in The Boot.
Now, Kelly and the LSU Tigers secure a game day visit with two more on the docket as the 2025 season heats up for the Bayou Bengals this fall.
